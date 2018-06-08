× Jackson Co. prosecutor to make announcement on charging decision in Greitens case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jean Peters Baker announced a news conference for Friday afternoon, saying in a release that she’ll discuss her office’s decision on the filing of a charge or charges against former Missouri governor Eric Greitens.

Towards the end of May a St. Louis judge appointed Baker as a special prosecutor, her office was tasked with whether to refile an invasion-of-privacy case against Greitens. He resigned as governor on June 1, Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson was sworn in as Missouri’s new governor the same day.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison recused the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office from the felony case and appointed Baker. The ruling gives her discretion to consider not only the invasion-of-privacy charge but “other incidents involving the same victim” that occurred from March 21, 2015, to Sept. 1, 2015.

Greitens was indicted by a grand jury in February. He is accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during an extramarital affair in 2015, before he was elected.

The charge was dismissed May 14 during jury selection after the court said it would allow Greitens’ lawyers to question Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner under oath. Gardner said it would have been improper for her to be a witness in a trial her office was prosecuting.

Gardner, in a statement, praised Baker as “an experienced prosecutor who is widely credited with being unafraid of tackling difficult cases.” She said that if Baker agrees to file charges, the case would remain in St. Louis, not Kansas City.

Baker said the review “will be based solely on the evidence.”