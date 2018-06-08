× Man shot outside Raytown Applebee’s then found lying in Sonic parking lot

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A man was shot Friday night outside an Applebee’s in Raytown, police say.

Police say around 6 p.m. Friday they received a call about gunshots fired outside an Applebee’s near 350 Highway and Maple. A man in his 20s was shot. Right now, police don’t know if the victim was an Applebee’s patron.

They say after getting shot, the victim left the Applebee’s in a brand new black Hyundai, drove about half a mile away and crashed the car in the parking lot of a Sonic.

Once officers got to that second scene, police said they found the man lying in the parking lot. Investigators said some passers-by stopped, jumped out of their vehicles and put towels on the man’s wounds. Details about the victim’s condition were not immediately available.

Police are still looking for the suspect. Detectives said they’ll review video from security cameras in the area to try to get a good description of the shooter and more details about the shooting.