Police searching for missing Leawood woman who went for morning run and didn’t return

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing woman who went running early Friday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

Leawood police say 52-year-old Mianne Sell left a note that she was going for a run at 8 a.m. Friday and left her home near 143rd Street and Roe. When she didn’t return home by 10:30 a.m., her husband grew concerned and called police.

Officers have not been able to locate Sell and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Sell is described as 5-foot-tall, weighing 90 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was possibly wearing black shorts and gray shoes.

If you’ve seen Sell, please contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700 or call 911.