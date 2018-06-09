Florida sheriff wants to form school police department

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has told the commission investigating the Florida school massacre that it thinks the county’s school district should start its own police department.

Maj. Nichole Anderson told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Safety Commission on Friday that her office believes Broward County would be better served if the school district formed its own police force. She said similar arrangements work well in the neighboring counties of Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

In Broward, the sheriff’s office and several municipal police departments provide officers, each following different procedures. Anderson says having one county school police department would create uniform policies and funding.

Broward Deputy Scot Peterson was assigned to Stoneman Douglas when the Feb. 14 massacre happened. He retired after being criticized for not rushing into the building where the shootings happened. Seventeen died. He says he did all he could.