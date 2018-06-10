Family still searching for justice after 16-year-old Blue Springs boy found shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every week, FOX4 highlights an unsolved homicide case in our community. It's part of a new partnership with Crimestoppers called Problem Solvers: Crime Files.

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.-- Investigators are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old Blue Springs boy just days before his 17th birthday.

In the early morning hours of December 18th, 2017, Blue Springs police responded to a shots fired call in the area of NW 6th Street and NW Duncan Road.

That's where they discovered the body of Colby Stephenson in the front yard of a home. Witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw a car speed away from the area. Detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring the case to a close.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.