Man charged with assaulting KCPD officers as they attempted to arrest him

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged with assaulting two KCPD officers after he injured them in a struggle, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Sunday afternoon.

Trevorwayne Bradbury, 42, faces two counts of 1st degree assault and one count of 3rd degree assault.

According to court documents, officers responded Saturday evening to a store in the Northeast area of Kansas City on a disturbance call.

Prosecutors said the officers became involved in a physical struggle as they attempted to arrest Bradbury.

Bradbury struck an officer in the face and gouged his eyes, injuring his eye. A second officer suffered cuts, bruises and other injuries, court records say.

Prosecutors requested a $25,000 bond.