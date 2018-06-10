Man facing multiple charges in shooting that injured 4-year-old child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 35-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies in connection to a shooting that injured a 4-year-old child on Saturday.

Ellery H. Beals is charged 2nd degree assauly, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was reportedly captured on a business surveillance video firing shots in the parking lot outside Discount Smokes and Liquor on E. Red Bridge Boulevard and College Lane.

Police said multiple people were caught in the crossfire and a stray bullet struck a 4-year-old child and broke his arm. The child’s injuries are not life-threatening. Property was also damaged.

Prosecutors charged Beals after he was seen in surveillance footage firing shots. Beals told police he encountered another man who shot him last month, but he denied shooting at him.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 cash bond.

