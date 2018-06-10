Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ after man found dead in parked car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a suspicious death on Sunday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., officers were called to an area near 33rd and Brooklyn Avenue in regard to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officer discovered a deceased adult male in a vehicle parked in the alley. Police said the cause of death is unknown at this time but does appear suspicious.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.