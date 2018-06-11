Accreditation board & college investigating claims about EMT instructor certifications at MCC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Metropolitan Community College is under the microscope after students allege instructors are not qualified to teach.

The complaints center around the EMS training program at Metropolitan Community College's Penn Valley Campus.

Multiple students enrolled in the EMS program Penn Valley's Health Science Institute say classes haven't been held for over a week after two separate investigations were launched into the program.

At least four students currently enrolled in EMT classes said they noticed a few red flags right away. They allege information in class syllabuses didn't match required curriculum and said the program's director, Lisa McGuire, who is a lead teacher for EMT classes, lashed out when they raised concerns.

Students said multiple teachers in the department wrote letters to deans at MCC, demanding an investigation into the director, who they believe does not hold required credentials to teach EMT courses.

MCC's EMS program is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. That board's standards require a program director to hold a minimum of an associations degree in EMT intermediate and minimum of a bachelor's degree for EMT paramedic.

The board said it received its first and only complaint against MCC since 2014 on Sunday, and a committee will now investigate allegations about the curriculum and instructor qualifications.

Two MCC deans also met with students after classes were canceled last week to hear their concerns. Monday, the college issued a statement saying, in part, that the EMS program meets all required standards, and it only recently became aware of student concerns with programming.

"We are addressing those concerns directly with students and working to assure them of the college's commitment to provide a quality ems program," the statement said.

The college said McGuire is still currently employed and that all MCC faculty go through a credentialing process to ensure program requirements are met.

One of the deans acknowledged in an email to students that a review is now underway to make sure all credentials are in order.

This all comes as another MCC health program remains under scrutiny. The licensed practical nursing program is currently operating under a "conditional license,” which means the program failed to meet or maintain the rules and requirements set by the Missouri Board of Nursing.

Some students claim they are so fed up with what's been happening, they're transferring schools and talking with an attorney about demanding refunds from the college.

If the investigations find instructors were not authorized to teach, it could jeopardize the certifications earned by past and current students.