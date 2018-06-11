Browne’s Irish Marketplace vandalized with ‘Immigrants Not Welcome’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Browne’s Irish Marketplace was the target of an anti-immigrant vandal armed with black spray paint on Monday.

Store owners discovered the graffiti on the front of the business at 33rd and Pennsylvania, which read “IMMIGRANTS NOT WELCOME.”

Browne’s claims to be the oldest Irish business in North America, with origins of its operation dating back to 1887. The business’s website says Ed and Mary Flavin, immigrants from County Kerry, Ireland, ran their first market at 27th and Jefferson in front of their family home before building a new store in 1901 on what was then the outskirts of town, at 33rd and Pennsylvania.

Police are investigating the incident. Tune in to FOX4 News at 5 to hear what the owners had to say.