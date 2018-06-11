Community rallying behind Olathe woman recovering from boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- An Olathe woman who survived a scary Lake of the Ozarks boat crash has a long road to recovery, but she has the support of family and friends to help her along the way.

Amy Lamb suffered severe injuries and remains hospitalized after a crash that killed three of her friends last month at the Lake of the Ozarks.

“It`s what any mom would feel. It`s just the worst, sickening feeling you can ever get,” said Kim Prieb, Lamb’s mom. “I just started praying. I said, 'Please.' What do you do? You say, 'Please, let her be alive.'"

The 21-year-old was seriously injured on May 19 when the boat she was on struck a rock bluff on the lake.

“Day by day, she`s got a road ahead of her, but things like this make her feel really good, really happy,” Prieb said.

Lamb’s mom said the support of the community has truly been amazing as her daughter recovers in rehab.

“It really means a lot to her every day as she goes through her recovery,” Prieb said.

Lamb suffered a brain injury, fractured skull, broke most of the bones in her face and broke her pelvis.

She worked at Spin! Pizza while in high school and during breaks in college. Because of that, on Monday, the restaurant donated 10 percent of sales at its five Johnson County locations to help pay Lamb's medical bills.

“They reached out to me saying how much they cared about Ashley and wanted to do a fundraiser for her,” Prieb said.

Lamb’s mom said although her daughter couldn't be there on Monday, she expressed how thankful she is for Spin! Pizza and for the whole KC community for all their love and support.

“I have learned so much through this process about how many lovely, wonderful people there are in our society and our community,"Prieb said. "You usually hear bad stories, and I`ve been through a lot of bad stories, and this is a great story."

“You can never say that many thank-yous, but we really appreciate it, and it helps us and Ashley get through a tough time,” said Alexis Lamb, Ashley’s twin sister.

Lamb’s family said her goal is to get back to Kansas State where she`ll be a senior studying marketing.

They say it`s a miracle she`s alive and are truly humbled by all the support.

“Our family really wants to reach out and say how much we love and appreciate the three kids that didn`t make it, Hailey and Joe and Dan, and our hearts and prayers are with them as well,” Prieb said.

Prosecutors have said charges won't be filed in the boat crash.