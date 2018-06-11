UPDATE: Missing person found safe at Lake Olathe

UPDATE: Police say the individual has been located and is OK. A water rescue was not needed.
Original post:
OLATHE, Kan. — Crews are searching for a missing person Monday night along the shore at Lake Olathe, officials say.
The report was called in just after 9:30 p.m. Monday. Johnson County Med Act said they’re requesting a dive team to assist in the search.
Officials have not identified who they are searching for. FOX4 will update this story as more information is confirmed.
38.881396 -94.819128