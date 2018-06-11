× Four shot and killed in Northland home

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators outside of Parkville say four people have been shot and killed in a home.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the home near NW 63rd Street and N Nevada Avenue just after 9:00pm on Sunday on a shooting call. Early Monday morning, investigators confirmed the four deaths.

Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen told FOX4 that there was not an active search for suspects. There was also no confirmation about how the victims were related.

This is a developing story and will be updated.