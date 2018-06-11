Human skull found in Kansas River believed to be several decades old

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Investigators said Monday that a human skull found in the Kansas River over the weekend has been there for several decades.

Police were called Sunday morning to an area on the Kansas River near Shawnee Riverfront Park after a kayaker found a human skull on a sandbar.

Det. Adam Khan with the Shawnee Police Department said the skull has been in the river for several decades. The remains are of a male, mid to late age.

The skull is at a medical examiner’s office, where they will spend the next few days continuing to examine the skull, Khan said.