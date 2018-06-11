KU alum transforms chicken coop into ‘Alhen’ Fieldhouse in tribute to Jayhawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KU graduate has taken his Jayhawk pride to an egg-ceptional level.

Jarrod Williams, who told FOX4 he earned his bachelors and masters degree at KU, transformed his chicken coop into “Alhen Fieldhouse” in a tribute to the Jayhawks’ basketball arena.

“We got baby chicks through the mail in February and were keeping them warm in a brooder house. We knew that we’d have to build a big hen house outside for them in a few weeks,” Williams told FOX4. “So we’re watching KU in the tournament in March, and it just came to us. We started the structure on the 5th of March and finished on the 19th. I didn’t get done painting all the details until last week.”

Williams shared photos of his modified fieldhouse on Facebook, and hundreds of fellow KU fans have already shared the post. He said KU’s alumni magazine has also reached out to possibly share Williams’ work.

The coop’s name is posted on the outside, complete with lights to shine on the coop at night — just like its namesake.

But the Allen Fieldhouse tribute isn’t just on the outside of the coop.

Inside, Williams’ hens are surrounded by “banners” celebrating the team’s conference and NCAA Tournament achievements, and a scoreboard hangs from the ceiling in the middle of the coop.

There’s even a “Beware the Phog” sign. KU’s popular banner at Allen Fieldhouse reads, “Pay Heed, All Who Enter: Beware of the Phog.” But Williams’ sign has a chicken-y twist. It reads, “Pay Feed, All Who Enter: Beware of the Phog.”

And Williams’ KU pride won’t stop with the chickens. He said in the Facebook post he plans to create a mini Fraser Hall later this year to house his ducks.