Neighbor who knew victims of quadruple murder-suicide in Northland reeling in shock

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. -- With tears in her eyes, Carol Nixon cannot believe Doug Pauling, her neighbor of more than 20 years, is the man investigators say shot and killed several of his family members Sunday night.

”I am absolutely shocked. I mean I cannot believe it. I can’t believe he would do something like that,” Nixon said during an exclusive interview Monday.

Investigators say around 9 p.m. Sunday Pauling shot and killed his daughter’s mother, 49-year-old Maggie Girard; the girl’s 73-year-old grandmother, Sharmalee Pauling; and Sharmalee’s husband, 66-year-old Carl Deruyscher.

Authorities say after the three killings, 50-year-old Doug Pauling then took his own life.

”I never saw violence. I didn’t even know he had a gun. He did have a bipolar disorder. I did know that he was not on his medications at certain times. I mean the Doug I knew was a friendly. He did electrical work for me sometimes,” Carol Nixon said.

Nixon also said Sharmalee Pauling and Maggie Girard were some one of the nicest people she’d ever met.

”Sharmalee used to always say well come on over and bring a bottle of wine. She was a very successful realtor up in Sioux City, Iowa, before she retired and moved to Parkville. Maggie was also successful with her home cleaning business,” Nixon said.

Now, a devastated Nixon just cannot stop thinking about Doug Pauling’s 14-year-old daughter. Another neighbor told FOX4 that the girl told her that her father “was upset and armed with a gun” on Sunday night. The neighbor said the girl also told her she witnessed her father shooting her mother and grandmother before the teen ran out of the home for her life.

”I just feel sorry for the child. It has to be tragic, I mean, losing her mother, grandmother and dad. It’s just horrible,” Nixon said.