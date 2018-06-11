Olathe police searching for missing 16-year-old

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Olathe teen Monday night whose family fears might be in danger.

Olathe police are asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Daelyn Skidmore. Police said his family last saw him around 12:30 p.m. Monday on Facetime. Police said Daelyn made statements and showed signs that he might be a danger to himself.

The 16-year-old is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a flannel shirt.

Anyone who sees Daelyn is asked to call 911 or Olathe police at 913-971-7500.