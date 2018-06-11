One man in critical condition after being shot by masked men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police looking for two men who opened fire near several homes on the east side. One man was shot and is now fighting for his life.

The incident happened at 13th & Winchester, not far from Sheffield Park on the city's east side. Investigators had a grassy area between two homes taped off.

FOX4 spoke to a neighbor who said she had just gotten out of her car with her brother when she heard what she thought was a firecracker, but then looked up the street realized someone was shooting.

She said she yelled for her brother to get down, but unfortunately he was hit. That man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

She said there were at least two shooters that ambushed them as they arrived back at their home. She said the shooters were wearing masks.

The investigation is ongoing.