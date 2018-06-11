Police say endangered, missing Missouri woman may be with convicted murderer

MOBERLY, Mo. — Authorities in mid-Missouri are looking for a 42-year-old woman last seen on Sunday afternoon who could be in danger. Lisa Ross is missing has a protection order against Stephen Thorp; he’s on probation for second degree murder and police say he has been involved in several domestic incidents with Ross.

Ross was last seen in a gold Chrysler passenger car, possibly a 300, and has not been heard from since about 1 p.m. on Sunday. She was reported missing from the 500 block of South 5th Street in Moberly. The area is about two-and-a-half hours east of the metro. A release from the Missouri Highway Patrol doesn’t have further details about which direction she or they may be traveling.

Ross is a white female who is 5’9″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has blonde hair, brown eyes and has a tattoo of cherries on her lower back. She was wearing a white tank top with light blue tie dye, pearl earrings, white shorts and brown leather sandals.

Thorp is a 55-year-old white male who is 5’7″ and 180 pounds. He’s bald, has brown eyes, there’s no clothing description for him.

Anyone who has seen Ross, Thorp, the vehicle, or anyone who has any information that may help police should dial 911, or call the Moberly Police Department at (660) 263-0346.