Recipes: Healthy summer sides

Watermelon Mint Salad

This summer treat is a great lunch side or after dinner treat

Ingredients

8 cups of seedless watermelon

1/4 cup of fresh lime juice

3 tablespoons of EVOO

1/4 cup of fresh mint leaves

a handful or argula (optional or you can put this on top of arugula bed for a yummy lunch salad!)

kosher salt

feta cheese (Optional)

Instructions:

1. Place watermelon chuncks in bowl and cover with lime and EVOO

2. add mint, salt, and arugula & feta (if adding)

3. Then place is a glass storage container and it’s ready for when you need it!! (usually lasts 1-3 days)

Broccoli Slaw- Paleo Style

The most delicious and summery way to eat veggies EVER

Ingredients

2 packages broccoli cole slaw (aprox. 12 oz each)

1/2 cup diced sweet visalia onions

1/2 cup of oil of choice (EVOO or Avocado)

1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp celery salt

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/4 tsp paprika

1 cup sliced almonds

1/2 avocado (optional topping)

Instructions

1. Place slaw in bowl & add onions. Mix together

2. In small bowl combine oil and vinegar then add spices

3. Shake well and pour over slaw. Stir to coat

4. add toppings when ready to serve (Store in a glass container and serve when you want delicious yummy snack!)