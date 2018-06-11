While family of victim mourns, Raytown police seek woman in connection to shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- Raytown police released new video of the woman they say might have witnessed the deadly shooting at Applebee's on 350 Highway Friday. The video shows her taking a seat at one of the tables. She's not seen interacting with the victim in anyway. Police say she exited the restaurant shortly after and may have witnessed the crime.

Raytown police won't say if the shooting was targeted or random, but say the public should not feel any concerns about safety if they go near the Applebee's where the shooting happened.

Holmes was a father, a husband and a musician.

It's through his music that his family remembers him now.

Sharde and Sammy Holmes would have been married for three years next month. Sharde last spoke to her husband about an hour before he died.

"He sent me a text message telling me he loved me," Sharde Holmes said.

Court records show several charges over the years, but Holmes' family says was he a talented, giving and well liked person who didn't have any known enemies.

They don't know who would want to take his life.

"I ask God that all the time. I never understand, I never get it," Sharde Holmes said. "That actually makes me question my faith. Because Sammy was so spiritual. Holmes's wife has her own idea about what happened.

"I believe that Sammy was set up," Sharde Holmes said. " Because he's not involved in...nobody is out to get him or anything like that. So what reason would they have to set him up, I don't know. But I feel like they do need to question the woman as well as the other young lady in the video because all week he's been with that young lady. And they've been in the same car. Just so happened this day they were in two different cars and they're coming from two different directions out of Applebee's. Something is not right about that."

If you have any information about the shooting, call 816-474-TIPS.