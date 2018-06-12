4-year-old Kansas City boy wins trip to FIFA World Cup in Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A metro 4-year-old will have the best seat in the house for the 2018 FIFA World Cup -- he’ll be there in Russia!

Daniel is one of only five kids in the U.S. chosen by McDonald’s as a sweepstakes winner. He and his dad, Ignacio Jaimes, posted their “special handshake” in a social media contest and won a trip to Russia, complete with Daniel escorting the players onto the field for the Mexico-Germany match on Father's Day.

The 4-year-old said soccer is his favorite sport, and he’s rooting for Mexico. Hear more from Daniel in the video above.

