OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park fire investigators believe a lightning strike caused a home to go up in flames early Tuesday.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. near 146th and Nieman.

The family living at the home said they woke up to thunder then moments later a child in the home smelled smoke. They left the home and called 911 when the smoke alarms went off. No one was injured.

Flames completely destroyed the home.