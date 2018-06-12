KU Edwards Campus partners with multiple local high schools to help students get bachelor’s degree in 3 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Metro colleges are working to find ways for students to more efficiently earn a college degree.

One Tuesday, leaders from multiple local schools will meet at the KU Edwards Campus to announce a three-year bachelor's degree program.

The new program, "Degree in Three," aims to cut down on the amount of time and money it takes to obtain a college degree.

The program is a partnership between Blue Valley Schools, Olathe Public Schools, Shawnee Mission School District, Summit Technology Academy, Raytown Quality Schools, Johnson County Community College, Kansas City Public Schools, Kansas City Kansas Community College, Metropolitan Community College and KU Edwards Campus.

The program begins when students are in high school and begin earning college credits. They go on to complete an associate’s degree one year after graduating and finish a bachelor’s degree two years later.

Below are the available degrees:

BAS Biotechnology

Bachelor of Business Administration

BS Exercise Science

BS Information Technology

BA/BGS Law & Society

BA/BGS Literature, Language & Writing

BS Molecular Biosciences

BA/BGS Public Administration

Students can register for the program as early as the April of their sophomore year of high school. The deadline is December of their senior year.