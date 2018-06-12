FOX4 Forecast: Triple digit heat index!

Posted 4:50 am, June 12, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 01:01PM, June 14, 2018

The heat & humidity returns to the forecast today with highs in the middle 90s. The heat index will rise into the triple digits! Stay cool, stay hydrated! The heat sticks around for awhile. Find out when it will subside in the updated Long Ranger.

Check out the latest forecast in the video above!

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

