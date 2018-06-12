Local leaders give warm reception for new governor Mike Parson during visit to KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's new governor, Mike Parson, wrapped up his first day on a nine-city listening tour across the state with a stop at Kansas City’s Union Station, and while Parson made it clear he works for the entire state, he made no effort to hide his affection for all things Kansas City.

Parson wore Kansas City Chiefs socks at Tuesday night’s meeting with local leaders, organized by the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce.

Kansas City Mayor Sly James introduced the new governor to a crowd of elected officials and civil leaders. James praised Parson’s ability to work with members of both parties while remaining committed to the people’s business.

Eventually Parson did answer some pointed questions about his predecessor, former Gov. Eric Greitens, who stepped down after months of scandal and investigations.

Parson told reporters that he brings his own style to the governor’s mansion.

“I think hopefully in time you’ll find out that I’ll be different and in my own right as governor,” Parson said. “I want to be very transparent. I want to be open to the public. I want to be open to the media, and I want to make sure the people know what’s going on in the governor’s office and for the state of Missouri. And I think there’s ways to work together on that.”

Parson also responded to the mounting calls to prevent the state from paying the legal bills for Greitens, who hired private attorneys to fight off potential impeachment proceedings during a special legislative session.

Parson promises to study the issue.

“We are actually bringing in legal counsel on that,” Parson said. “That might be something we’ll talk about right off the bat, and then we’ll make a decision shortly after that once we get the general counsel to take a look at it.”

Parson will wrap up his listening tour Wednesday night with a visit to St. Louis.

Asked if he plans to wear St. Louis Cardinals socks when he visits the Gateway City, Parson smiled and quickly answered, “No.”