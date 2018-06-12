Man charged with setting Kansas City home on fire instead of getting evicted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Kansas City man is now charged with arson, accused of setting his own house on fire.

The home on Blue Ridge Cutoff sits less than a mile from Kauffman and Arrowhead stadiums. It's now been deemed a dangerous structure and has been boarded up.

The Kansas City Fire Department said the fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday in a first-floor bedroom. Neighbors said it's not the first time there's been an issue at the house.

"Never had to call the cops on them, but they've had their share of problems over there," neighbor Thaddeus Nugent said.

The Kansas City Police Department's bomb and arson detectives investigated and said it's obvious the fire was set on purpose.

The property owner told investigators he's been renting the house to Timothy Greenfield for about a year. The tenant was troublesome enough that the landlord was ready to evict him. Instead of waiting to get kicked out, Greenfield allegedly set the place on fire.

"That's pretty nuts," Nugent said.

Court records indicate Greenfield told police he wanted the fire to "cause his death and burn up the house." But he couldn't take the heat so he "crawled out on his hands and knees." Now, he's charged with arson.

"He was a nice guy. Never had any problems with him. Certainly didn't expect that out of him," Nugent said.

The landlord and neighbors are frustrated this happened. Court records show Greenfield was just arrest May 31 for unlawful possession of a firearm, and neighbors watched him get busted for something else this weekend.

"They took him off Saturday afternoon. I didn't think he was going to be coming back for a while," Nugent said.

The landlord believes if Greenfield wasn't let out of jail, he never would've been able to set the house on fire, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

The landlord said he's working to clean the place up and hopes to make it livable again.

Meanwhile, Greenfield is already back out of jail, listed as being on county house arrest as he awaits his next court dates.