Missouri House chairman says state shouldn't pay Greitens' legal bills

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The chairman of a Missouri House panel that investigated former Gov. Eric Greitens says the state shouldn’t pay more than $150,000 of legal bills submitted by attorneys who represented Greitens’ office.

State Rep. Jay Barnes sent a letter to the Office of Administration urging it to reject the payments requested by the Kansas City-based Graves Garrett law firm and the Connecticut-based Shipman & Goodwin law firm. The letter was publicly released Tuesday.

An Office of Administration spokeswoman says it is still reviewing the bills.

Greitens resigned June 1 while facing potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual and political misconduct.

The former Republican governor contends taxpayers should foot the bills because the attorneys represented his office, not him personally. But Barnes says Greitens should bear the costs himself.