Netflix extends run for ‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’

With a licensing deal set to expire later this week, Netflix announced on Tuesday that “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” will remain streaming for the foreseeable future following an outcry from fans.

“Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come.” the company stated in a release.

Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France while working on the CNN series on culinary traditions around the world. He was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive on the morning of June 8 by friend and chef Eric Ripert. He took his own life.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series “Parts Unknown.”

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”