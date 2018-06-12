Police investigating reports of shots fired, large fights outside Summit Waves water park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. - Lee’s Summit police are investigating what witnesses describe as a chaotic scene Monday night at Summit Waves.

It's the second time police have been called to the water park in the past week for a major disturbance. On June 4, police were called on the report of shots fired at the end of a birthday party. Neighbors told FOX4 they heard multiple shots, but no one was injured.

On Monday night, parents said off-duty officers warned people to get their children quickly because there was about to be a shooting at the water park's "Teen Night" event.

Police won't release full details of what happened Monday, saying that information would have to come from the Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department, which runs the water park.

Police were called to the public area outside the city water park Tuesday and told FOX4 to leave the premises at the direction of Parks Director Joe Snook. Neither Snook or any city or parks spokespersons returned calls for comment.

Witnesses said the park was at capacity, and kids were jumping the fence to get in Monday night.

“After that, it was just shear chaos," said a mother who asked to be identified only as Jenny.

There are reports of lifeguards being assaulted and held under water. There’s also video of a lot of fights going on outside the water park as it closed early for lightning and dozens, maybe hundreds, of teens were left outside unattended.

“Police came in swarms. They apprehended him rather quickly, but then fights broke out on top of that. The lifeguards were in danger. Our kids were in danger. Everybody was in danger," the mother said.

FOX4 tracked down a social media post from Lee's Summit Parks and Recreation Department that said:

"During the events of last night’s Teen Night at Summit Waves, there were incidents inside the facility including unpaid patrons jumping the fence and disrespectful behavior and comments towards staff and police on site. At the conclusion of the Teen Night event, there was a fight in the parking lot outside the facility. We are currently working with LSPD and are cooperating in their investigation. LSPD issues its own press releases and statements regarding its investigations. We will review the Teen Night event as a whole and determine the future of this event. LSPR is committed to a safe and enjoyable experience at all of our parks, programs, facilities and special events."

“They may have to get rid of that and always have their parent or some grown up with them, so they can monitor their kids. You don’t just turn kids loose because they get in too much trouble that way," grandparent Onell York said.

Lee's Summit Police did tell FOX4 there have been no arrests in either of the incidents in the past week.