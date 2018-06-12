Vigil planned for victims of tragic Parkville shooting and 14-year-old survivor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- A vigil is planned for Tuesday night to remember a family tragically killed in Platte County and the only survivor, a 14-year-old girl.

The vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. It will take place in front of the surviving teen's home, 5830 NW Walnut Court. A neighbor who planned the vigil said there will be teachers and students there. The teachers will be there to console the teen's classmates and friends.

The 14-year-old survivor is the one who called 911 Sunday night to report that her father, 50-year-old Doug Pauling, shot and killed three people before taking his own life. The victims are 73-year-old Sharmalee Pauling; her husband, 67-year-old Carl Deruyscher; and Pauling’s ex-daughter-in-law, 49-year-old Margaret “Maggie” Girard. Doug was Sharmalee's son.

The young girl told investigators that her father, Doug, tried to come after her, but she was able to escape unharmed.

Investigators say it was a family dinner that turned deadly. They are still trying to determine a motive.

Family and friends set up a GoFundMe page for the 14-year-old survivor. Click or tap here to donate.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

