Woman charged in Gardner girl’s beating death sentenced to more than 26 years in prison

OLATHE, Kan. — A Gardner, Kan. woman learned Tuesday that she will spend more than 26 years behind bars for savagely beating to death a 2-year-old girl in her care. Those involved say there is no justice in this case.

Lindsey Thomasson, 25, had been engaged to marry the little girl’s father.

That engagement ended after Pressley Porting, 2, was beaten to death in February of last year.

Doctors testified that had Pressley received immediate medical care, she would have survived her injuries.

Instead, the evidence showed Thomasson tried to cover up the crime, by putting makeup on the little girl to conceal bruises.

Pressley’s mother and grandparents asked for the maximum possible punishment.

“I beg you,” Mark Porting, the girl’s grandfather, told the judge. “I’m begging you on behalf of my family and for this little girl here. Whatever is in your power to do, that you impose the harshest, the harshest sentence allowed by law. And bring some form of peace and comfort to this family, to honor and respect what this little girl endured before her little body gave out.”

Thomasson’s lawyer told the judge that the woman accepted responsibility for her actions and is apologetic. That may have helped convince Judge Brenda Cameron to take ten months off of the longest sentence allowed under the law. Thomasson herself chose not to speak to the court.

Judge Cameron said there are no words to describe the horrific suffering the girl endured from a pattern of abuse. Pressley’s grandmother declined to appear on camera but told FOX 4, “I don’t think we got justice.”