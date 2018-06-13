Local team pays it forward to basketball coach who never misses a beat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local basketball team recently surprised their coach at practice with a slam dunk.

Tamika and Justin Nelson were just two of the people who nominated Coach David Wallace of the Kansas City Grayhounds for FOX4's Pay-It-Forward Award as a way to say thank you for all the life lessons he teaches them.

"Just pay it forward for everything he has done for us boys," Tamika said. "He's done everything. He has two jobs, but he's never missed a beat as far as being there for practice, games, teaching the boys life-skills besides basketball skills."

Coach Wallace smiled and gave Tamika a big hug when presented with the award and $400. Watch the video above to see his reaction.

