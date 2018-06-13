× Warrensburg man sentenced to nearly 200 years behind bars for abusing two girls

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — A 40-year-old Missouri man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 189 years in prison for sexually and physically abusing two girls.

Robert Brown, of Warrensburg, was sentenced Monday for numerous counts of child abuse, neglect, endangerment, statutory sodomy and witness tampering.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports prosecutors said Collins whipped the 10- and 8-year-old girls with a window blind rod and padlocked them in their rooms in April 2017. He also was accused of sexually abusing the girls between September 2016 and April 2017.

The paper reports that Circuit Judge Bill Collins sentenced Brown to five consecutive eight-year terms on three counts of child abuse and neglect and two counts of child endangerment. Judge Collins also sentenced Brown to nine consecutive 15-year sentences on nine charges of statutory sodomy and two, seven-year consecutive sentences on charges of witness tampering, and made the sentences consecutive to the sentences in the first case.

Brown’s attorney, Casey Symonds, said he plans to appeal the conviction and sentence.

Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Russell said Brown will have to serve 85 percent of some of the sentences and 100 percent of others.