KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world has been waiting, and now we’ll soon know where the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held.

The announcement is expect Wednesday, June 13 at 5 a.m., according to Marla Hanover with the Kansas City Sports Commission.

There’s two options– U.S. or Morocco.

If the U.S. is chosen, the games will be played in 16 cities. Those cities won’t be announced until 2020. Kansas City could be one of them.

