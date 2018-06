Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- During her tour of Iceland, Karli Ritter said the country's capital is a city on the rise. Cranes and bustling tourism show that downtown Reykjavik is exploding.

In the video at the top of the page, Karli goes to the water's edge, marina, the city's concert hall and conference center, and takes a drive to a destination right outside the city that is a hub for art, history and music lovers.