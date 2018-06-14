After spending three days on Platte River, water rescue crews find & rescue man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. -- Kansas City water rescue crews pulled a man from Platte River Thursday.

A man and woman boating called first responders around 8 a.m. after noticing him near the Schimmel City Access point off 45-Highway not far from Farley, Mo.

Crews on the scene told FOX4 they believe the man had been in the water for three days.

The man gave FOX4 a thumbs up and a big smile as first responders transferred him into the ambulance on a stretcher. The battalion chief on the scene said he believes the man will be okay.