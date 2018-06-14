Driver’s shoe gets caught between pedals, sends car into Platte Woods store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A car crashed through a business window and sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the Platte Woods Food Mart near I-29 and NW 72nd Street.

The driver told investigators he was attempting to take off his shoes, but one of the shoes got stuck between the pedals. This sent the vehicle into the window of the business.

The driver of the car was not injured, and his car sustained only minor damage.

There was only one person inside the store at the time. First responders took them to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.