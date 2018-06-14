How to get free music, magazines and books before heading on vacation this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Free music, free books, free resources.

Before you go on vacation or even to the pool this summer, you’ll want to check out some of Mid-Continent Public Library’s free “vacation essential” resources.

Music – Make a playlist with Freegal Music, a free streaming service available to library customers. Magazines – From People, Rolling Stone, TIME Magazine, RBdigital and Flipster have you covered with the latest issues of your favorite magazines. eBooks and eAudiobooks – Before vacation or spending a day on the road, make sure you stock your tablet, smartphone, or eReader with all the eBook and eAudiobook files you want for free. Foreign Language Tools – Brush up on your français or learn a few key phrases in Japanese before your travels for free with Mango Languages on MCPL’s website. Mango offers courses on more than 70 languages. Culture Courses – Get the full scoop on your vacation destination—whether that’s Missouri or Mongolia—with CultureGrams. This free online resource offers information about geography, history, food, customs, and more, for over 200 countries. Road Trip Readiness Tips: Consumer Reports has lots of content related to travel including articles on getting ready for—and how to plan the perfect—road trip, ways to avoid big medical bills if you get sick while traveling, where the best places are to buy luggage, and much more.

Click or tap here to get a library card so you can begin using these services.