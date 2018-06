Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REYKJAVIK, Iceland -- FOX4's Karli Ritter is a history buff, and Iceland's largest city is rich with history... really old history.

She starts at the Arbaer Open Air Museum where architecture and actual homes from years' past are on display.

She then goes back downtown, and further back in time at The Settlement Exhibition, where ancient ruins dating back to the year 871 are on display.

See all of her historic tour in the video at the top of the page.