KC mom: Someone shot 13-year-old in jaw as he was locking her car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after someone shot him as he was standing at the front door of his home Wednesday night.

It happened near 56th and Wayne around 10:30 p.m.

The boy's mom said she had just returned home from work and asked her son to lock up her car as she got in the shower. She told FOX4 only a few seconds had passed when she heard a gunshot. She says she ran out and noticed her son slumped over at the front door.

The 13-year-old is expected to recover, but he is having trouble speaking with authorities because of the bullet wound to his jaw.

It is unclear at this point whether the shooting was targeted at the boy and his mom or if it was random. She told FOX4 they just moved to the area, and she does not know many of her neighbors.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.