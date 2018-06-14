Sources say two people shot, killed in officer-involved shooting in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon near the Barney Allis Plaza in downtown Kansas City.

A source tells FOX4 that two people were shot. Another source says that officers saw an assault, and when police pulled up a suspect turned and fired at officers.

#BREAKING: Source tells @fox4kc a suspect was assaulting someone at Barney Allis Plaza…when police arrived, suspect allegedly fired at officer(s). Reports say two dead. Working to confirm all details. Witness says she saw officials performing CPR on one person, another dead. pic.twitter.com/NjFlMlaU6p — Dhomonique Ricks (@Dhomonique) June 14, 2018

Police have entire Barney Allis Plaza taped off for second officer-involved shooting in #KansasCity this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Gs94rTUp6K — Dave D’Marko (@DaveDMarko) June 14, 2018

Police haven’t released any further information about the shooting.

FOX4 spoke with a witness at the scene.

“Someone yelled shooter, so we all rushed to the windows. The police had drawn their guns… and the active shooters were coming from close to the convention center, so they were meeting in the middle basically,” a witness told FOX4’s Kara Mashek.

“When I started watching they were rushing over to the two individuals. One was on the ground and confirmed dead because they weren’t touching him. The other one, they started doing CPR on for about five minutes, we watched that whole thing unfold, thought they were going to save his life and they just stopped.”

FOX4 knows that the Kansas City Convention Center was put on lockdown, and that was lifted at about 5:30 p.m. There are educators at the convention center for AP testing.

FOX4 has crews at the scene and will update this story as more information is available.