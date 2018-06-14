× Police identify teenager killed in KCK dirt bike crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — On Thursday investigators identified the teenage victim of a deadly dirt bike crash that happened at South 10th Street and Rosedale Drive on Tuesday. Kaiden Colston, 15, died in the crash, no other vehicles were involved.

This happened at about 2 p.m., police say he lost control as he turned onto South 10th Street and hit a utility pole. Emergency responders took him to a hospital, but he died from his injuries. Officers at the scene told FOX4 that he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

KCKPD’s Traffic Support Unit is still investigating the crash. Anyone with information that will help investigators should call (913) 596-3000.