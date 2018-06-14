Police involved in standoff with suspect who reportedly has sword in Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in a standoff with a woman Thursday afternoon who had what appears to be a sword, officials say.

KC dispatch confirmed officers became involved in a standoff just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the area of N.E. 38th Street and N. Jackson Avenue.

KCPD Capt. Lionel Colon said officers encountered a woman entering a home in the area, and she was holding what appeared to be a sword.

The woman is now barricaded in a garage. Tactical officers have secured the area, and negotiators are trying to make contact with the woman, Colon said.

A nearby day care has been placed on lockdown, he said.

