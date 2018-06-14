Police searching for man who exposed himself in front of 10-year-old girl in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of a 10-year-old girl in Independence.

In a Facebook post, Independence police said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the white male suspect approached the girl who was outside in the area of 18th Street and Overton Avenue.

Police are searching for the driver of this vehicle in connection to a lewd act in Independence.

Police said the man pulled up to the girl in a black car, exposed himself and performed a lewd act before driving off.

The girl told police she did not know the man or recognize the vehicle. Police later determined the suspect’s vehicle was a black, mid-2000s two-door Honda Accord with a sunroof, no rear bumper and no front license plate.

The suspect is believed to be bald, with no facial hair and about 30-40 years old, Independence police said.

Anyone who knows the suspect is or knows where the vehicle is located is asked call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477 or contact Independence police at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.