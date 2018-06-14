Police searching for man who exposed himself in front of 10-year-old girl in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act in front of a 10-year-old girl in Independence.

In a Facebook post, Independence police said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the white male suspect approached the girl who was outside in the area of 18th Street and Overton Avenue.

Police said the man pulled up to the girl in a black car, exposed himself and performed a lewd act before driving off.

The girl told police she did not know the man or recognize the vehicle. Police later determined the suspect’s vehicle was a black, mid-2000s two-door Honda Accord with a sunroof, no rear bumper and no front license plate.

The suspect is believed to be bald, with no facial hair and about 30-40 years old, Independence police said.

Anyone who knows the suspect is or knows where the vehicle is located is asked call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-8477 or contact Independence police at 816-325-7777 or leads@indepmo.org.