Salvation Army’s ‘Honk and Holler’ team helps KC’s homeless survive sweltering heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It all started with a simple honk of the horn.

”It’s so easy to get dehydrated out here. We definitely want to bring extra water and Gatorade,” Honk and Holler coordinator Steve Leiker said.

Moments later, Leiker and four volunteers with the Salvation Army’s “Honk and Holler Team” trekked under bridges, to parks and tents in downtown Kansas City. Those are spots Leiker said homeless men, women and veterans typically hang out or even live in.

”A lot of these people are homeless for many different reasons. They’re nice people, and we just want to help them as much as we can on these hot days,” Leiker said.

The Salvation Army’s Honk and Holler Team has reached out to the homeless for 34 years, making sure they have hot meals, protein bars, bagels and a lot of cold beverages when the temperature soars.

On Thursday night, FOX4 tagged along as the special team of volunteers passed out much needed food and drinks to the homeless, people like Jonathan.

”It’s hard and rough out here especially on these hot nights. Last night I slept by the river. These people are keeping us alive, and that’s cool. They’re like our lifesavers,” Jonathan said.

”Lifesavers” who enjoy making a difference.

”It’s rewarding. In addition to providing them with food and cold drinks, we also try to get them enrolled in programs designed to help them turn their lives around and get off the streets,” Leiker said.