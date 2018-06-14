Veterans, Korean-Americans celebrate promise of peace

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of hopeful people are celebrating a promise of peace Thursday at Missouri’s Korean War Memorial. This, after President Trump told Americans Wednesday that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat.

More than 900 Missourians fought in the Korean War. And some told FOX4 they never thought they would live to see the day that the war would officially end.

That now seems possible.

At the memorial in Kansas City, which honors both Koreans whose lives were torn apart, and Americans who sacrificed for their freedom, there’s optimism that this week’s summit in Singapore could finally put the entire Korean peninsula on a path to prosperity.

“Very, very important moment for us,” said Jee-Yeun Kim of the Korean Choir of Greater Kansas City. “It is amazing yeah, because it is more than 50 years that we are divided. I don’t know what’s going on exactly there, but we just hope, yes we want it united.”

The Missouri Korean War Memorial was dedicated in 2011. And now that there appears to be the beginnings of a historic disarmament plan, fundraising also is beginning here to raise $1 million for a sculpture.

It would depict an American solider in winter combat gear and a Korean grandfather and child.

The bronze work of art would serve as a lasting tribute to the strong bond that has endured more than 50 years between Koreans and Americans.