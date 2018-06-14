With doughnuts in hand, Kansas man who fled traffic stop surrenders to police

GALENA, Kan. — Authorities say a rapper who fled from a southeast Kansas traffic stop and feuded with police on Facebook brought along doughnuts when he surrendered.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the feud started after two people bailed from a vehicle that a Galena officer attempted to stop Sunday for speeding.

Police posted screenshots of Tyrone Amos’ Facebook page in which he described himself hiding in a bush afterward. The department also changed its profile picture to a bush.

After Amos surrendered Wednesday with doughnuts, the department again changed its profile picture to a selfie of an officer with a man in handcuffs.

Amos was booked into the county jail on a $1,500 bond.

The post ended with “One of ya’ll need to go #FreeM3GAPHON3,” a reference to Amos’ rap name.