Everything you need to know to travel through Iceland like Karli Ritter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret that Meteorologist Karli Ritter loves to travel. So when Iceland Air launched Kansas City’s first nonstop transatlantic flight, Karli hopped on the flight and set out for the adventure of a lifetime.
The pictures and videos were stunning and had many asking how they could complete a similar trip.
Below you’ll find Karli’s full itinerary that gets you around Iceland in three days.
|
Day 1
THE GREATER REYKJAVIK AREA
Reykjavik Art, Culture and History
|
|
|12:00 p.m.
|12:20 p.m.
Garðskálinn is a family run bistro on the lower level of Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum. The bistro offers lunch, weekend brunches and cakes made from scratch by chef Ægir Friðriksson.
|
Gerðarsafn is a progressive museum with an emphasis on modern and contemporary art, located in the heart of Kópavogur. Gerðarsafn offers temporary exhibitions with works by Icelandic and international contemporary artists as well as displaying the museum collection. The exhibition program echoes the museum‘s status as the only Icelandic museum built in honor of a female artist.
|2:15 pm
Árbær Open Air Museum tries to give a sense of the architecture and way of life and lifestyles of the past in Reykjavík and during summer visitors can see domestic animals. There are many exhibitions and events held at the Museum which highlight specific periods in Reykjavik’s history. These include craft days, vintage car displays, Christmas exhibitions and much more. There is something for everyone at Árbær Open Air Museum.
|4:00 p.m.
Harpa is one of Reykjavik‘s greatest and distinguished landmarks. It is a cultural and social centre in the heart of the city and features stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the North Atlantic Ocean.
|5:30 p.m.
The Settlement Exhibition – Reykjavik 871± 2 deals with the settlement of Reykjavík. The exhibition is based on scholars theories on what the heritage sites in central Reykjavík can tell us about the life and work of the first settlers. The focus of the exhibition is the remains of a hall from the Settlement Age which was excavated in 2001. The hall was inhabited from 930-1000. North of the hall are two pieces of turf, remnants of wall which was clearly built shortly before 871. This is one of the oldest man-made structures so far found in Iceland. Also on display are objects from the Viking age found in central Reykjavík and the island of Videy.
|7:00 p.m.
|
Day 2
WEST ICELAND
|7:45 a.m.
West Iceland is a world where culture, nature and history complement each other, creating a unique experience. This vast area consists of fjords, valleys, craters, glaciers and volcanoes and the highest waterfall in Iceland Glymur.
|10:00 a.m.
Víðgelmir Cave is the largest lava tube in Iceland, about 1600 m long and about 16 meters at its highest and widest point.
|12:30 p.m.
|2:00 p.m.
|3:30 p.m.
|Dinner and overnight at Icelandair Hotel Hamar.
|
Day 3
REYKJANES
|
|9:45 a.m.
Check out of hotel and drive to Reykjanes.
|11:00 a.m.
Named in 2012 as one of National Geographic’s “25 Wonders of the World,” Blue Lagoon has evolved from its infancy as a reservoir of geothermal runoff into a world of geothermal wonder. The unique properties of its waters provide not only an enchanting lagoon experience, but also the patented, active ingredients in Blue Lagoon skin care: silica, algae, and minerals. Blue Lagoon is located in a sprawling, 800yearold lava field in the heart of the Reykjanes Peninsula – a UNESCO Geopark. Just 20 minutes from Keflavík International Airport and 50 minutes from Reykjavík, Blue Lagoon is simultaneously remote and easily accessible.
|12:30 p.m.
LAVA Restaurant combines modern design with the wild spirit of Icelandic nature. Built into a stunning lava cliff, with views over the lagoon, it is an unforgettable setting for a relaxed lunch, a family dinner or a romantic evening meal.
|
The lava-scarred Reykjanes peninsula lies on one of the world’s major plate boundaries, the Mid Atlantic Ridge. According to the continental drift theory the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates are continuously drifting apart with great forces under the gaping rifts. As the plates diverge, linear fractures, known as fissures form due to stresses created by the tension that builds up as the plates move away from each other.
hs://wwsitreykjanes.is/en/inspiration/towns/town/index/place/bridge-between-continents
|4:00 p.m.
|6:00 p.m.