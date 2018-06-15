Everything you need to know to travel through Iceland like Karli Ritter

Day 1 THE GREATER REYKJAVIK AREA Reykjavik Art, Culture and History

Arrive in Iceland

Pick up at airport and drive to Reykjavik. Check into Center Hotel Midgardur.

12:00 p.m. Pick up at hotel by Gunnar Sigurðarson at Promote Iceland and Gerður Ríkharðsdóttir, marketing manager at Visit Reykjavik. Drive through Reykjavik to Hamraborg in Kópavogur.

12:20 p.m. Lunch at Garðskálinn Bistro at Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum. Garðskálinn is a family run bistro on the lower level of Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum. The bistro offers lunch, weekend brunches and cakes made from scratch by chef Ægir Friðriksson.

A guided tour of Gerðarsafn Kópavogur Art Museum. Gerðarsafn is a progressive museum with an emphasis on modern and contemporary art, located in the heart of Kópavogur. Gerðarsafn offers temporary exhibitions with works by Icelandic and international contemporary artists as well as displaying the museum collection. The exhibition program echoes the museum‘s status as the only Icelandic museum built in honor of a female artist.

2:15 pm A guided tour of Árbær Open Air Museum. Árbær Open Air Museum tries to give a sense of the architecture and way of life and lifestyles of the past in Reykjavík and during summer visitors can see domestic animals. There are many exhibitions and events held at the Museum which highlight specific periods in Reykjavik’s history. These include craft days, vintage car displays, Christmas exhibitions and much more. There is something for everyone at Árbær Open Air Museum.

4:00 p.m. A guided tour of Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre. Harpa is one of Reykjavik‘s greatest and distinguished landmarks. It is a cultural and social centre in the heart of the city and features stunning views of the surrounding mountains and the North Atlantic Ocean.

5:30 p.m. A guided tour of The Settlement Exhibition – Reykjavik 871± 2. The Settlement Exhibition – Reykjavik 871± 2 deals with the settlement of Reykjavík. The exhibition is based on scholars theories on what the heritage sites in central Reykjavík can tell us about the life and work of the first settlers. The focus of the exhibition is the remains of a hall from the Settlement Age which was excavated in 2001. The hall was inhabited from 930-1000. North of the hall are two pieces of turf, remnants of wall which was clearly built shortly before 871. This is one of the oldest man-made structures so far found in Iceland. Also on display are objects from the Viking age found in central Reykjavík and the island of Videy.

7:00 p.m. Dinner at Fiskmarkaðurinn (Fish Market).

Day 2 WEST ICELAND

7:45 a.m. Leave for West Iceland. West Iceland is a world where culture, nature and history complement each other, creating a unique experience. This vast area consists of fjords, valleys, craters, glaciers and volcanoes and the highest waterfall in Iceland Glymur.

10:00 a.m. Tour of Víðgelmir cave. Víðgelmir Cave is the largest lava tube in Iceland, about 1600 m long and about 16 meters at its highest and widest point. Into the Glacier – Ice Cave Tours in Langjökull

12:30 p.m. Lunch at Hótel Húsafell.

2:00 p.m. Visit Hraunfossar Lava Waterfalls.

3:30 p.m. Visit Krauma Nature Baths.

Dinner and overnight at Icelandair Hotel Hamar.

Day 3 REYKJANES

Breakfast at hotel.

9:45 a.m. Check out of hotel and drive to Reykjanes.

11:00 a.m. Visit the Blue Lagoon. Named in 2012 as one of National Geographic’s “25 Wonders of the World,” Blue Lagoon has evolved from its infancy as a reservoir of geothermal runoff into a world of geothermal wonder. The unique properties of its waters provide not only an enchanting lagoon experience, but also the patented, active ingredients in Blue Lagoon skin care: silica, algae, and minerals. Blue Lagoon is located in a sprawling, 800­year­old lava field in the heart of the Reykjanes Peninsula – a UNESCO Geopark. Just 20 minutes from Keflavík International Airport and 50 minutes from Reykjavík, Blue Lagoon is simultaneously remote and easily accessible.

12:30 p.m. Lunch at the LAVA Restaurant with the Þuríður Aradóttir Braun, manager at Visit Reykjanes. LAVA Restaurant combines modern design with the wild spirit of Icelandic nature. Built into a stunning lava cliff, with views over the lagoon, it is an unforgettable setting for a relaxed lunch, a family dinner or a romantic evening meal.

Visit the Bridge between Continents. The lava-scarred Reykjanes peninsula lies on one of the world’s major plate boundaries, the Mid Atlantic Ridge. According to the continental drift theory the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates are continuously drifting apart with great forces under the gaping rifts. As the plates diverge, linear fractures, known as fissures form due to stresses created by the tension that builds up as the plates move away from each other.

The Bridge between two continents at Sandvík is a small footbridge over a major fissure which provides clear evidence of the presence of a diverging plate margin. The bridge was built as a symbol for the connection between Europe and North America. hs://wwsitreykjanes.is/en/inspiration/towns/town/index/place/bridge-between-continents

4:00 p.m. Arrive at the airport.