Join FOX4 and the Love Fund for Children in the 29th annual Golf Classic June 29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Join FOX4 Friday, June 29 for an 18-hole scramble for four at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club in Spring Hill, Kan. Light breakfast will be served before tee time, where guests will have the opportunity to bid on silent auction items. Lunch and beverages will be provided on the course. The event will conclude with a cocktail reception and awards ceremony.

Registration: 8 a.m., Shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Individual Golfer: $175

Foursome: $700

Proceeds benefit Kansas City-area children served by the FOX 4 Love Fund for Children and will provide much-needed medical and therapeutic equipment, glasses, hearing aids, assistive technology, clothing, beds and bedding, cribs and so much more for little kids who are facing big challenges in their lives.

We look forward to seeing you out on the links.

For sponsorship opportunities and to register a team please contact Allyson Summers at allyson.summers@lovefundforchildren.org or 816.932.9170

